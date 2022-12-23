Watch Now
How to Keep the Kids Busy Over the Holiday Break Without Breaking the Bank

We've got some tips on how to keep the kids busy over the holiday break with some unique, inexpensive, and sometimes free activities!
Whether it’s waiting for the gift bonanza, or the family is suffering from holiday hangover, one thing remains the same: the kids’ boundless energy levels.

A break from school is not always a break for everyone! Parents, grandparents, caregivers – everyone with kids in the house knows the struggle of finding a daily answer to the question “what are we doing today?” There’s only so much screen time, shopping, and weather-dependent activities to fall back on, and with financial and emotional resources often tapped, everyone’s looking for inspiration.

Anabelle Blum, lifestyle guru & Latina content creator, joins us with tips for families wanting to plan some unique, inexpensive, and sometimes FREE activities over the holidays.

