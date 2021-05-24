How to Grill BBQ Vegetables

Wood-Grilled Bruschetta with Fire-Blistered Tomatoes and Ricotta. Smoked guacamole. Ember-grilled sweet potatoes. Grilled Caesar salad. When one thinks of live-fire cooking, vegetables are often not top of mind. But should they be?

Marrying the art of grilling with the versatility of gorgeous seasonal produce and big flavor, “master griller” (Esquire) Steven Raichlen’s HOW TO GRILL VEGETABLES: The New Bible for Barbecuing Vegetables over Live Fire ($24.95) demystifies the world of grilling green. Steven Raichlen has helped shape America’s obsession with live-fire cooking for decades. He joins us to share some grilling tips.

