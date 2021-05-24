Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

How to Grill BBQ Vegetables

items.[0].videoTitle
How To Grill Vegetables
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 10:20:35-04

Wood-Grilled Bruschetta with Fire-Blistered Tomatoes and Ricotta. Smoked guacamole. Ember-grilled sweet potatoes. Grilled Caesar salad. When one thinks of live-fire cooking, vegetables are often not top of mind. But should they be?

Marrying the art of grilling with the versatility of gorgeous seasonal produce and big flavor, “master griller” (Esquire) Steven Raichlen’s HOW TO GRILL VEGETABLES: The New Bible for Barbecuing Vegetables over Live Fire ($24.95) demystifies the world of grilling green. Steven Raichlen has helped shape America’s obsession with live-fire cooking for decades. He joins us to share some grilling tips.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com