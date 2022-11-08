Watch Now
How to Gobble Up the Savings This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we're giving you the scoop on how to gobble up some great deals this holiday!
No matter how different this season may look, you don’t have to worry about where to shop.

Audrey McClelland, the founder of MomGenerations.com, an online destination for mothers, shares the perfect one-stop shop for your family’s holiday meals where you can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.

She's also showing you how to use easy digital shopping options and curbside pickup so you can spend more time at home with your family.

Score fresh food, frozen appetizers as well as an assortment of seasonal home décor, plus she provides details on a special Butterball fresh or frozen whole turkey deal.

For more information, head to BJs.com.

