How to find your voice and empower women

We talk with Shylo Eckstrom, an expert business leader, Confidence Coach, and Host of Grit and Grace podcast. Eckstrom is a self-proclaimed fighter, a comeback queen, and a Boss! She has done well in the network marketing industry and has built an amazing team culture and community. Shylo started from humble beginnings and now runs a multi-million-dollar business, a rapidly growing brand and public speaker. We talk to her about the importance of female empowerment and helping women find their voice.
Website: www.shyloeckstrom.com
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/shylo.eckstrom
