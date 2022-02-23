Watch
How to Choose the Healthiest Snack to Jumpstart Your Wellness Routine

Picking Healthy Snacks to Stay on Track
Posted at 9:55 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 09:55:53-05

Many of us recognize what wellness looks like and the benefits of maintaining a wellness routine, especially at the start of a New Year with resolutions, but we aren’t actually doing what we set out to accomplish. When it comes to snacking, how do you choose snacks that keep you fueled and motivated to explore the world, reconnect with family and friends, and do the things you love? Joining us with her insights and suggestions is Megan Roup, a Celebrity Trainer, wellness expert and the founder of The Sculpt Society.

For more information visit www.almonds.com.

This segment is paid for by The Almond Board of California.

