How to Best Welcome Pets Into Your Home This Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, people are getting ready to celebrate with their friends and families – and, for many, that may also include the arrival or gifting of a new pet.

But there's a lot to consider when adding a pet to the family. One aspect is whether the pet's health and well-being can be adequately taken care of, especially as only half of pet parents (55%) say they spent at least a week researching what it's like to own their pet.

Another consideration is whether the pet parent can financially support their new furry friend, especially in today's economic climate. A recent MetLife pulse poll finds that now more than ever, the vast majority of pet parents (84%) say they're facing increasing costs in pet care, like trips to the vet, food and treats, and accessories.

Given the challenges of this holiday season in particular, we're talking to experts about what questions current pet owners be considering as they care for their pets, and how should soon-to-be pet parents prepare to welcome their new furry friend into their home.

