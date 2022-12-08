Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

How to Best Welcome Pets Into Your Home This Holiday Season

We're talking to experts about what questions current pet owners be considering as they care for their pets, and how soon-to-be owners can prepare to welcome their new pet into their home.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 10:44:26-05

As the holiday season approaches, people are getting ready to celebrate with their friends and families – and, for many, that may also include the arrival or gifting of a new pet.

But there's a lot to consider when adding a pet to the family. One aspect is whether the pet's health and well-being can be adequately taken care of, especially as only half of pet parents (55%) say they spent at least a week researching what it's like to own their pet. 

Another consideration is whether the pet parent can financially support their new furry friend, especially in today's economic climate. A recent MetLife pulse poll finds that now more than ever, the vast majority of pet parents (84%) say they're facing increasing costs in pet care, like trips to the vet, food and treats, and accessories.  

Given the challenges of this holiday season in particular, we're talking to experts about what questions current pet owners be considering as they care for their pets, and how should soon-to-be pet parents prepare to welcome their new furry friend into their home.

For more information, visit MetLifePetInsurance.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com