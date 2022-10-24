Watch Now
How This Actress is Celebrating Her Hispanic Heritage and Giving Back

Even though Hispanic Heritage Month is over, we're still honoring individuals making a difference in our country.
We caught up with actress Gina Rodriguez in Los Angeles to hear all about how she's celebrating her heritage and giving back to others.

