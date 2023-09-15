How Tech is Transforming Small Businesses

The use of technology is vital for small businesses to grow and compete with more prominent brands, and to serve their customers daily.

95% of small businesses are using at least one technology platform and nearly a quarter of small businesses are already using AI—and those who do report high satisfaction and improved performance.

Technology use is prevalent in every aspect of how we interact with small businesses and over the next 10 to 20 years, virtually every business and government agency will use Artificial Intelligence. This will have a profound impact on the customer experience and the growth of the U.S. economy.

