How Cholesterol Plays a Crucial Part in Lowering Your Risk of Heart Disease

High cholesterol is a serious health concern that affects more than 94 million adults in the United States, according to the CDC. In fact, major complications like heart disease, stroke, and death can happen if left untreated.

Katherine Wilemon, the founder and CEO of the Family Heart Foundation, and Dr. Abha Khandelwal, Stanford Medicine cardiologist, join us to discuss the importance of lowering your cholesterol to help decrease your risk for heart disease.

For more information, head to MoreFamiliesMoreHearts.org.