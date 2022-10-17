Watch Now
How Breast Reconstruction Surgery is Helping Patients Regain Confidence

An unfortunate effect of dealing with a disease such as breast cancer or an injury to the breast is undergoing a breast removal procedure. Board-certified plastic surgeon Adam J. Rubinstein tells us how he's helping patients regain their confidence through breast construction surgery.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 17, 2022
An unfortunate effect of dealing with a disease such as breast cancer or an injury to the breast is undergoing a breast removal procedure.

When a woman has a breast removed, she may become self-conscious and experience an overwhelming loss. For some women, the emotional effects of a mastectomy are as painful as the process that treats the condition.

Award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon Adam J. Rubinstein tells us how he's helping patients regain their confidence through breast construction surgery.

For more information, visit Dr-Rubinstein.com.

