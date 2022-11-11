Watch Now
'House of What?!' Showcases Unusual Yet Sustainable Living Spaces

A home made out of an airplane? A modern indoor treehouse? A decommissioned lighthouse turned into a modern home? They’re not fantasies, but actual eclectic living spaces profiled on EarthxTV’s newest series, "House of What?!"

On each episode, host Chris Grundy explores eclectic and sustainable homes and meets the homeowners who’ve taken “the greatest stuff on earth” - recycled, up-cycled, and irregular building materials – and used them to build and transform their homes into individualized oases that are quirky and unique.

"House of What?!" airs Thursdays at 9:30 EST on EarthxTV.

