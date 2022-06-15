House Calls for Kids: Pediatric Urgent Care

House Calls For Kids is Concierge Pediatric Urgent Care practice that started in Tampa Bay in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2020. Our pediatric specialty trained providers offer high quality family centered care through telemedicine and House Calls.

We live in a world where everything can be brought to our homes as we navigate our busy day to day activities. Healthcare is no exception and current trends in healthcare and concierge medicine are aiming in the direction of more in home care.

We have been able to provide families a more convenient option and the ability to avoid ER waiting rooms, packed urgent care and pediatric offices, and avoid potential exposures. We have become a great resource for local families, as well as, for families visiting from out of town. We are so proud to be able to help our families in Tampa Bay and now be able to serve Manatee and Sarasota Counties!

All visit begin with a telemedicine call and then can proceed to a house call immediately or at a time that works for the family. To request a visit families can book directly on our website housecallsforkidsfl.com. For questions families can call or text us at 727-592-KIDS

