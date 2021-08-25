Watch
House Calls for Kids

Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 10:34:25-04

House Calls for Kids is Tampa Bay’s first Concierge Urgent Care providing telemedicine and house calls for children 0-18 years of age. Families can self-schedule online for a time that is most convenient for their family. All visits begin with a telemedicine consult allowing families a chance to meet providers virtually. Sometimes only a telemedicine visit is needed. If not, the provider will come to you following the telemedicine consult, bringing the urgent care directly to you!

Learn more: www.housecallsforkidsfl.com

