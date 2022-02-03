Watch
Hotel Haya's Flor Fina's Valentine's Day Specials

Hotel Haya, Flor Fina Valentine's Day Specials
Posted at 9:25 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 09:25:07-05

Located in historic Ybor City, Flor Fina is Hotel Haya's flagship restaurant inspired by Ybor City's diverse mix of Spanish, Italian and Cuban cultures.

Saturday 2/12 & Sunday 2/13, Flor Fina will be offering Valentine specials on the brunch menu, including: Fresas con Crema (Vanilla French Toast,Thyme Roasted Strawberry, Sweetened Condensed Milk) Beeting Hearts Baby (Roasted Beets, Hearts of Palm, Florida Orange, Goat Cheese, Arugula Mint) Heart Shaped Lox (Jamison Everything Bagel, Scallion Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Onion, Caper, Cucumber) Chocolate Budino (Olive Oil, Candied Walnuts, Sea Salt).

On Sunday, February 13, Petit Fleur flower cart will be in Flor Fina. Brunch guests can pick out the stems they like, and Petit Fleur will assemble your bouquet. Hotel Haya is also offering a Romantic Getaway package for hotel guests, available 2/13 to 2/28.

Flor Fina 1412 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605
(813) 568-1200
Instagram: @florfinafl
Facebook @florfinafl
Website: hotelhaya.com

Flor Fina Valentine's Day Brunch Menu will be offered on Saturday, 2/12 and Sunday, 2/13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Call (813) 568-1200 or visit hotelhaya.com to make a reservation.

