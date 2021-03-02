We're taking a look at Hot Spring toys – what’s new for Easter Baskets and more!! Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with the Toy Association joins us with the top picks.

Toys mentioned in the segment include:

1. Sensory Bins Outerspace, Creativity for Kids Ages 3-5, $19.99 · A sensory bin is a self-contained tactile play experience that engages children in imaginative hands-on play, while strengthening fine motor skills. Scoop, sort and explore the treasures inside each bin!

2. VIDIYO, LEGO $4.99-$19.99 · A new social music video platform that merges physical and digital play, created in partnership with Universal Music Group. Uses a mix of new mini-figure characters that can be customized and brought to life in a combination with special effect “BeatBits” pieces and music from established artists that children can revoice and remix within the VIDIYO app.

3. FOAMO, Little Tikes All ages; $179.99. Bring the life of the party home with FOAMO – it has everything you need to have your own personal foam party for 1-2 hours of foam fun.

4. Kindi Kids Minis with Vehicles, Moose Toys Ages 3-6; $9.99 each. Kindi Kids Minis have the same features as the MEGA popular Kindi Kids Dolls: Quirky, colorful bobblehead dolls with glittery eyes, cute styling, vibrant colors and poseable bodies – only now they are miniatured with vehicles!

5. ZURU Smashers Dino Ice Age Surprise, ZURU Ages 4+, $24.99. Perfect for loads of fun Easter egg-hunting and endless activity. The giant blue dino egg comes with 25+ different icy surprises inside.

For more play ideas, visit thegeniusofplay.org

