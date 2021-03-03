Hot New Toys for Spring and Easter

We're taking a look at Hot Spring toys – what’s new for Easter Baskets and more!! Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with the Toy Association joins us with the top picks.

Toys mentioned in the segment include:

Klutz Mini Clay World Cute Café, Klutz Ages 8+, $21.99 · 32-page book offers step-by-step instructions and clay guides to help your projects match the pictures.

L.O.L. Surprise! Dance Dance Dance OMG Fashion Dolls, MGA Entertainment Ages 6+. The newest series from L.O.L. Surprise! that’s all about dancing and remixing different dance moves like The Robot, Vogue, or Breakdancing. Each doll has 15 surprises, new fashions, accessories, a glowing blacklight surprise, and is fully articulated to pose for her own unique dance move.

Odyssey Stroller Wagon, Radio Flyer Ages 1+, $269.99. Combines the convenience of a stroller with the adventure of a wagon for families. The Odyssey Stroller Wagon features interior mesh storage pouches, durable rubber wheels, parent and child cup holders, and premium finishes for all your on-the-go essentials. It fully converts from a double stroller to a folding pull wagon thanks to a unique design that allows the optimal steering configuration for each mode.

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Wilder Wings, Spin Master Ages 5+, $2.99- $19.99. These adorable Hatchimals characters feature beautiful large wings that mix and match. There are over 10 styles of Wilder Wings, including angel, flower, bat, cloud, split wings and more.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Two Scoops Eileen Ice Cream Truck, VTech Ages 2+, $19.99. Kids can pick their favorite ice cream treat with Two Scoops Eileen Ice Cream Truck™ just like in the original preschool series Go! Go! Cory Carson, now streaming globally on Netflix and the Netflix Jr. YouTube Channel.

For more play ideas, visit thegeniusofplay.org