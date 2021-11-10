Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Hosting Holiday Party Tips

items.[0].videoTitle
Holiday Hosting Party Tips
Posted at 9:38 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 09:38:17-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has everything you need to get ready for hosting holiday parties this season.

Transform your home for winter hosting with Minted’s limited edition Fine Art that is carefully curated and freshly sourced from the design marketplace’s global community of independent artists.

Nothing says holidays quite like a cheeseboard! When creating a board for your holiday get-together, you want to make sure you’re including a nice variety of Castello cheeses along with complimenting pairings, like fruit jams, nuts, crackers, curated meats, and dark chocolate for an ultimate tasting experience.

You can find Simple Mills products including Organic Seed Flour Crackers and Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix on Amazon, SimpleMills.com and at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods.

Serve at home or bring Lipton’s rejuvenating herbal and classic teas with you to any gathering this holiday season!

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com