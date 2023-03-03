Watch Now
Hooters Celebrating 40th Anniversary with Throwback 80s Events

HOOTERS is celebrating 40 years in business this October 4, 2023. In honor of the anniversary, on the fourth of every month, HOOTERS is hosting “throwback” events bringing the 80s back.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 10:05:10-05

The first event will kick off on Saturday, March 4th in the Tampa Bay HOOTERS locations. As a thank you to their customers, they will offer wings for only 83 cents on the 4th of every month. There will be several in-store specials throughout the year, featuring seafood specials and $19.83 crab legs starting in March.

HOOTERS was created and fittingly incorporated on April Fool’s Day in 1983. The first HOOTERS restaurant opened on October 4th at 2800 Gulf-To-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater, Florida.

For more information, visit OriginalHooters.com.

