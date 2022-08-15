Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up' Premiers Wednesday

Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up premiers this Wednesday, August 17. Lt. Joe Kenda joins us with what he hopes viewers take away from these new episodes.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:19:10-04

Lieutenant Joe Kenda is back to finish what he started in "Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up."

During the show's nine seasons, he captivated viewers with stories from the hundreds of murder cases he solved throughout his 23-year-long career. But now, three cases that kept him up at night will finally be put to rest as he returns to the screen for three theatrical-length "Homicide Hunter" specials.

Lt. Kenda joined us to share one of the cases that plagued him for years with the first two-hour special focused on the investigation of a 20-year-old female soldier whose killer was a shadow in the night for decades.

The show premiers this Wednesday, August 17. For more information, visit the show's website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com