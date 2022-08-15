'Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up' Premiers Wednesday

Lieutenant Joe Kenda is back to finish what he started in "Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up."

During the show's nine seasons, he captivated viewers with stories from the hundreds of murder cases he solved throughout his 23-year-long career. But now, three cases that kept him up at night will finally be put to rest as he returns to the screen for three theatrical-length "Homicide Hunter" specials.

Lt. Kenda joined us to share one of the cases that plagued him for years with the first two-hour special focused on the investigation of a 20-year-old female soldier whose killer was a shadow in the night for decades.

The show premiers this Wednesday, August 17. For more information, visit the show's website here.