Home, Wellness and Beauty Spring Essentials

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips on the latest Spring Essentials with must haves for home, wellness, and beauty.

1. Grow Your Own Food Right on Your Countertop this New Year

FLORIDA CRYSTALS ORGANIC RAW SUGAR

Item Detail: Florida Crystals baking line offers three minimally processed raw cane sugars, each crafted from the only organic sugarcane grown in the US. They are harvested fresh from their family-owned farms in South Florida and milled within 24 hours. They are also vegan, USDA certified organic, non-GMO project verified and kosher. The organic raw cane sugar is a golden-hued cup-for-cup replacement for white granulated that gets its color from a hit of molasses left on the crystal. Find Spring Recipes like this easy, no-bake Lemon Strawberry Icebox Cake perfect for Easter dessert on FloridaCrystals.com. Purchase: Walmart, Publix, Whole Foods, Amazon.

2. Flush Toxins and Nourish Your Body this Spring

HAYLIE POMROY’S THE FAST METABOLISM 10-DAY CLEANSE KIT

Item Detail: Developed by leading Hollywood nutritionist Haylie Pomroy, The Fast Metabolism 10-Day Cleanse nourishes the body, flushes out toxins and gets you on your way to a faster metabolism, glowing skin and a healthier liver. Made with powerful, anti-inflammatory super foods, the cleanse is designed to reset and speed up the metabolism, which affects every aspect of your health. The Fast Metabolism 10-Day Cleanse contains shake powders, metabolism colon capsules, a workbook with recipes and a strategic grocery list and blender bottle. HayliePomroy.com, Reg: $268.96 – Special Offer: 20% off, $215.17

3. Keep the Bugs Away this Spring

BUZZPATCH

Item Detail: The Natural Patch’s BuzzPatch mosquito repellent patches are non-toxic and keep the bugs away using Citronella and lavender essential oils. Made by 2 Dads, the patches are kid and family friendly that go on like a sticker on kid’s clothes. Kids will love the smiley faces and emoji designs. Made with a blend of natural Citronella and essential oils, not DEET or Picaridin, the BuzzPatch slowly releases these oils to repel bugs and last up to 8 hours. NaturalPatch.com, Amazon, $14.99 for 1 Pack / $36 for 3 Pack

4. Make Spring Cleaning Easier and More Efficient

ROBOROCK DYAD

Item Detail:.Roborock Dyad is a dirt-detecting, self-cleaning wet-dry vacuum that makes it easy to tackle spills and clean floors. Unlike other wet-dry vacuums, It addresses poor edge cleaning, weak pick up and maneuverability issues. It’s the only wet-dry vacuum with multiple rollers and motors, enabling the cleaning system to rotate in opposite directions to efficiently lift both wet and dry messes in one sweep. Also features 2 rear rollers spanning the width of the head so it cleans thoroughly along edges flush with the wall. It also automatically increases water flow and suction power when it detects dirt and touch messes. Roborock.com, Amazon, $449.99

5. Enjoy the Nicer Spring Weather without Pesky Mosquitos

THERMACELL LIV SMART MOSQUITO SYSTEM

Item Detail: LIV from Thermacell is the first smart, on-demand mosquito repellent system that allows you to spend time outside without the worry of mosquitos. Just launched, this system protects large and small spaces and Thermacell has been effectively fighting mosquitos for 22 years. The LIV+ app provides protection from the palm of your hand. It conveniently allowing users to control the system from anywhere, set schedules, monitor repellent levels and more. Users can even use voice commands through Amazon and Google smart speakers. Thermacell.com $699 for 3 Repeller Kit (Financing Options Available)

Jamie O’Donnell is an award-winning celebrity event planner, TV personality, lifestyle expert and designer with a focus on finding creative ways to inspire as well as solve event, home, entertaining, design and travel challenges. Jamie’s events have been featured on E! Entertainment News and in Glamour Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Martha Stewart Weddings, Grace Ormonde Wedding Style, The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report to name a few. www.jamieo.co.