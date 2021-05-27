Watch
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27

Electric Today, a Tampa-based business since 1999, has changed its name to Home Service Heroes to align with its mission to serve and honor its core values of Faith, Honor, and Excellence. Home Service Heroes now offer full-service air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical repairs and service in your home. We talk with Jon Polizzi, the owner to learn how the company will still provide fast same-day service and have the best guarantee in town! If you have a breakdown within your home, call Tampa Bay's Favorite- Home Service Heroes and we'll save the day!

Home Service Heroes will be giving away a full air conditioning system replacement complete with the equipment and installation to one deserving family in Tampa Bay! Stay tuned for more information on that giveaway coming up in June.

Learn more on their website: homeservicesheroesfl.com.

