We love Halloween but what can really give a homeowner a fright is when your house starts making creepy sounds or smelling funny. Not everyone is a repair expert, so how do homeowners know when they need to call an expert?

Mark Dawson, president and CEO of Authority Brands' Trade Brands, joins us with tips to make sure your home is safe and in tip-top shape for your family this spooky season.

For more information, visit OneHourHeatAndAir.com, MisterSparky.com, and BenjaminFranklinPlumbing.com.