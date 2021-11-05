Watch
Home Maintenance Tips for the Winter: When to Call an Expert

Posted at 9:50 AM, Nov 05, 2021
Last year, spending on home improvements and repairs grew to nearly $420 billion. But, if you’re not an expert in DIY home maintenance, knowing where to look and knowing what to look for can be difficult. So, how do you know when it may be time to call in the real experts? Joining us to discuss is Mark Dawson, Chief Operating Officer of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky Electric.

This segment is paid for by Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

