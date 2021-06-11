Home Improvement Tips with David Leon

Let’s Live Better than Normal Make your Home Exactly How You Need and Want It!

As the country opens up and we return to normal, many of us are recalibrating our lives – we’re looking forward to resuming normal activities but also continuing a few of those we learned during our “stay-at-home” time. The home became our refuge like never before and we noticed a few things we wanted to change and we’re not giving those up. We realized the need for personal and specialty spaces, eco-friendly modifications, outdoor living spaces and we are seeing home offices become expectations. According to a survey by the National Association of Home Builders, the huge increase in the number of remodeling inquiries in Q1 2021, ranging from less than $20k to upwards of $100k, is continuing.

Contractor David Leon will show us a few examples of how we can “return to ‘better than’ normal,” realizing the homes we want and need.

David was brought on board the team of experts on the fourth season of “Home Made Simple” on OWN and he appeared on HGTV’s “Dina’s Party”. His work has been featured on Animal Planet’s “Underdog to Wonderdog” where he earned the title ‘The Canine Carpenter’ and he has done guest appearances on other popular TV shows. David is also currently a recurring guest host on The Home Shopping Network (HSN) as well the spokesperson for the nation’s largest home warranty company, American Home Shield.

