Home Economics returns to ABC

Are you ready for some football, because. in the Season 2 Premiere of “Home Economics,”, Connor invites the Hayworth clan to a San Francisco 49ers game as he tries to close his latest business deal. Desperately trying to prove that he knows the game, Tom gets a once- in-a-lifetime chance to showcase his football skills in front of the entire crowd of 49ers Faithful at Levi’s® Stadium. Meanwhile, Denise tries to get Sarah to come to terms with Shamiah’s new interest in cheerleading. Also, guest starring in the premiere is Hall of Fame wide receiver and three- time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice as himself; sportscaster Scott Van Pelt as himself; and eight-week Billboard chart topper for his hit “Mood” 24kGoldn as himself.“Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.The series stars and is executive produced by acclaimed actor Topher Grace who first caught the attention of audiences as one of the stars of the iconic television series “That ‘70s Show” before making his mark on the big screen in numerous films. On the big screen, Grace won the National Board of Review Award for Breakthrough Performance by an Actor, as well as a New York Film Critics Award for his roles in “In Good Company” and “P.S.” in 2004. As a member of the ensemble cast in Steven Soderbergh’s “Traffic,” he also won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2001.

Also starring in the series is Jimmy Tatro who gained notoriety as the lead in Season 1 of Netflix’s AMERICAN VANDAL, for which he was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor. He began his career as the creator and star of his YouTube channel, Life According to Jimmy, from which he was plucked by Phil Lord and Chris Miller to play a supporting part in Sony’s 22 JUMP STREET opposite Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. He just wrapped shooting a major role in the Legendary feature THE MACHINE opposite Bert Kreischer for director Peter Atencio. He can recently be seen in Universal's THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND,

