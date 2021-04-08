Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre

Nobody is exactly sure yet what the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is going to look like, but Tampa Theatre *is* sure that there’s no way they’re going to let one of their favorite nights of the year go by without a party! And since not everyone is comfortable walking the red carpet quite yet, the majestic movie palace will be offering BOTH a virtual VIP Pre-Show with live and silent auctions AND their 22nd annual OSCARS® watch party, live and in-person in the historic auditorium.

The 93rd Academy Awards are coming up Sunday, April 25th. Tampa Theatre will live stream a VIP Pre-Show from 6-7pm. The live stream will be FREE to watch. To add to your at-home celebration, you can pick up a Party-at-Home pack for $79 that includes popcorn, sparkling wine and signature cocktails for two. A catered dinner delivery is also available from our friends at Salt Block Catering.

If you want to party in person, the doors open at 7:15 p.m. at the Tampa Theatre. The limited-capacity event kicks off with games, trivia and prizes onstage before the Awards start on the big screen. Tickets are $79 per person.

Purchase your tickets at www.TampaTheatre.org.