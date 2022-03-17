Hollywood Awards Night and the Family Favorites Classic Movie Series at Tampa Theatre

Tampa’s Majestic Movie Palace will be the hottest ticket in town on Sunday, March 27 as the historic Theatre celebrates Hollywood’s biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and big-screen watch party for the live telecast of the 94th annual Academy Awards®.

Then in April, they'll welcome a new generation of fans by bringing kid-friendly classic movies back to the big screen every Sunday at 3:00pm during the Family Favorites classic movie series!

Learn more by visiting the Tampa Theatre website.