Hollywood Awards Night and the Family Favorites Classic Movie Series at Tampa Theatre

Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa Theatre
Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 10:08:22-04

Tampa’s Majestic Movie Palace will be the hottest ticket in town on Sunday, March 27 as the historic Theatre celebrates Hollywood’s biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and big-screen watch party for the live telecast of the 94th annual Academy Awards®.

Then in April, they'll welcome a new generation of fans by bringing kid-friendly classic movies back to the big screen every Sunday at 3:00pm during the Family Favorites classic movie series!

Learn more by visiting the Tampa Theatre website.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

