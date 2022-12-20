Watch Now
Holiday Wellness Must-Haves to Help You Feel Your Best

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins us to share a few holiday wellness must-haves to help us feel our best this season.
Beautyrest Black Mattress Collection

  • According to a new survey from Serta Simmons Bedding, 34% of Americans admit that the holidays are the most sleepless time of the year- so prioritizing slumber should be an essential part of our December wellness routine.
  • Treat yourself to a Beautyrest Black premium mattress that delivers an exceptional sleep experience- with a trend-right design.
  • Beautyrest Black’s targeted zoned support system reduces motion transfer while providing support where people need it most. It also has plant-based cooling technology to keep you cool and comfortable through the night.

Cubii Move Seated Elliptical

  • Cubii Move is a seated elliptical that provides a low-impact workout that increases strength and cardio benefits, while not stressing joints and knees. Cubii’s range of products celebrates any body in motion.

Quest

  • Quest’s mini Peanut Butter Cups offer 8g protein with less than 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs per serving!

Santa Clausthaler Non Alcoholic Holiday Beer

  • Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

