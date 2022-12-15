Watch Now
Holiday Toy Shopping Made Easy with Target

Target shares must-have toys from the 10th annual Bullseye’s Top Toys list - including 50 of the most anticipated holiday toys and unique toys and games available at Target.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 10:53:36-05

Whether you're a parent, grandparent, or family friend, shopping for the must-have toy of the season can feel like a challenge.

Parenting and lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva joins us to showcase the latest and greatest toys available at Target, plus how to score them at a great price and in time for the holidays.

From nostalgic, classic toys from Target’s exclusive FAO Schwarz collection to characters from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Target is the ultimate destination to shop the most in-demand toys and games of the season thanks to its annual Bullseye’s Top Toys list in addition to other category exclusives.

