Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday Season Problem Solvers

Carly Dorogi joins us with some holiday season problem solvers.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 10:23:42-05

From hosting to finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list, let's face it, the joyous holiday season can bring along a lot of stress.

To help us bring back the joy of the holidays, we're joined by Carly Dorogi with some holiday season problem solvers.

For more information, visit:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com