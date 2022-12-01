Watch Now
Holiday Music Tradition Returns to the Palladium Next Week

A holiday music tradition returns this year to the Palladium Theater in Downtown St. Pete. Nate Najar's Jazz Holiday is Thursday, December 8.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:50:37-05

The show includes guest performances from Brazilian singer Daniela Soledade, adding a bossa nova twist to the celebration along with Adrian Cunningham, a star on the swing music circuit on saxophone, clarinet, and flute, Bruce Harris on trumpet, and Russ Phillips on trombone. The ensemble also features Joe Porter on bass, Patrick Bettison on piano, and Jean Bolduc on drums.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.

