Holiday Hosting Essentials

Tis the season of nonstop holiday parties, so lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with her holiday hosting essentials.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Dec 13, 2022
Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic, onions, and herbs eliminate chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Real, wholesome, and delicious: Absolutely Gluten Free is committed to providing delicious items that just happen to be gluten-free. Find out more at absolutelygf.com.

Planet Oat has you covered this holiday season! Free from dairy, lactose, gluten, nuts, and soy, Planet Oat Oatmilk can be enjoyed by all without sacrificing taste – it is rich, creamy, and delicious! As an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium, you can make your holiday recipes with Planet Oat Oatmilk to impress your friends and family! Some favorites are the Mac ‘n Cheese Bites – Perfect for guests of all ages, this recipe takes a non-dairy twist to a classic dish that everyone loves. It is made with Planet Oat Extra Creamy Oatmilk for the perfect smooth and creamy non-dairy cheese sauce. Also, the Double Dark Chocolate Brownies make the best dessert option for holiday entertaining! It is decadent and made with Planet Oat Dark Chocolate Oatmilk for a delicious creamy touch. Planet Oat Oatmilk is available in 52 oz containers and 86 oz containers and sold at most major retailers including Kroger and Stop & Shop.

Don’t stress this holiday season because Prosciutto di Parma is easy to serve.

