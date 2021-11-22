Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some must-have items to keep you going and focus on your Holiday Home, Health and Wellness.

1. Prep Your House for the Holidays

FUNKAWAY

Item Detail: FunkAway is a great way to eliminate odors before entertaining guests for the holidays. It’s unique OM Complex breaks down odors at its source and it’s Odor Eliminating Beads are ideal for eliminating odor from teenager’s funky rooms before guests come to stay for the Holidays. The odor absorbing beads soak up the smells and remove them from the air. You just set it and forget it wherever odors are a problem. FunkAway offers a variety of products to help all sorts of pet odors, bathroom smells, car funk and more. Pump sprays for smelly shoes, AeroSpray for big jobs like the garage an Max Strength Laundry Booster for the toughest laundry odors. It can also be a great stocking stuffer idea for sports-loving spouses and kids!

Amazon, Sale 20% Off 11/22 – 11/30

2. Solution for Extra Hydration and Immune Boost During the Holiday Season

HYDRALYTE IMMUNITY BOOSTER BUNDLE

Item Detail: Hydralyte’s Immune System Boost is a hydrating electrolyte powder suitable for everyday use and for when cold and flu season hits you hard. Hydralyte’s Immune System Support flavors, citrus blast and berry blast, are a must during cold and flu season and for hangover relief from holiday celebrations. It offers fast and effective hydration with Immune-Boosting Vitamin C and Zinc. When drinking gallons of water feels tired, this is a new solution. Hydralyte’s Immune System is a doctor-approved rehydration solution that is low in sugar, high in electrolytes and fast dissolving.

Hydralyte.com or Amazon, $33.99 - $53.99

3. Keep Your Glow this Holiday Season

MENOLABS GODDESS GLOW BEAUTY COLLAGEN

Item Detail: Menolabs was founded with a mission to create the best research-driven and all natural solutions. Collagen is one of the biggest building blocks in the human body, involved in every process from hair and nail growth to skin and joint health and bone strength. The Goddess Glow Beauty Collagen Powder for women contains 100% all-natural, pasture-raised, grass-fed, hydrolyzed collagen with a blend of essential amino acids as well as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to nourish your inner goddess.

MenoLabs.com, $45.99

4. A Shot of Extra Energy During the Hectic Holidays or as a Great Stocking Stuffer Idea

GUMMISHOT

Item Detail: Energy shot in a gummy, giving you a delicious and personalized option for added energy. Powerful, long-lasting, energy gummies made with real fruits and available in three flavors: Elderberry, Valencia Orange and Tropical. Each pouch of GummiShot features a simple label with ingredients you can read and contain three gummies that contain 75mg of natural caffeine each, which is roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee for one gummy and 225mg per pouch which is higher than other leading regular strength energy shots. Amazon, $9.97 for 3 Pack, Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal – 25% off all Flavors from 11/25 – 11/29

GummiShot.com or Amazon – 25% Off 11/25-11/29

5. Can’t forget the Wellness of our Furry Family Members

PETRALYTE

Item Detail: Petralyte is a new electrolyte and nutrient enhanced supplement specially tailored for dogs. Petralyte makes it easier for dogs to get their hydration they need with three animal-favorite flavors: chicken, beef and turkey. The formula is tailored for dogs of all energy levels, and it is made for on the go use. Dehydration in dogs is a common issue and it is sometimes hard to tell the symptoms and know you’re your pets need a hydration boost. Every purchase of Petralyte, they donate a serving to a pup in need by partnering with LaBelle foundation.

Petralyte.com, $24.99

Jamie O’Donnell is an award-winning celebrity event planner, TV personality, lifestyle expert and designer with a focus on finding creative ways to inspire as well as solve event, home, entertaining, design and travel challenges. Jamie’s events have been featured on E! Entertainment News and in Glamour Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Martha Stewart Weddings, Grace Ormonde Wedding Style, The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report to name a few. www.jamieo.co

