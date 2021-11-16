Holiday Gifts that Keep on “Grilling”

BBQ Expert Chef Jason Morse, shares tips on how to pick the perfect grill for the grillmaster in your life. Ace Hardware Reveals Top Grills and Grilling Accessories for Holiday Gifts This Season.
This segment is paid for by Ace Hardware.
BBQ Expert Chef Jason Morse, shares tips on how to pick the perfect grill for the grillmaster in your life. Ace Hardware Reveals Top Grills and Grilling Accessories for Holiday Gifts This Season.
This segment is paid for by Ace Hardware.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com