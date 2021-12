Are you still looking for that perfect Holiday gift? Lifestyle Expert, "The go-to girlfriend" Sadie Murray has you covered.

Visit Missguidedus.com for more information.

Moochies Smartwatches for kids are available at Best Buy.

Pukka Tea Advent Calendar at Amazon.com.

Rabbit Hole Bourbon and rye

Surity Pro, Science-Led Pet CBD

For more information on all of these great gift ideas, visit Thegotogirlfriend.com or follow Sadie on Social Media @gotogirlfriend.