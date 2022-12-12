Holiday Gifting and Entertaining Ideas

If you're stuck and can't seem to figure out what to get that special someone for Christmas, we've got some solutions! Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell joins us to break it all down:
Give the Gift of Stitch Fix
- A Gift Card makes the perfect stocking stuffer and holiday experience to help friends and family discover new brands and styles with their own online personal stylist!
- It’s a personalized online shopping experience that utilizes expert stylists and data to ensure you receive items that fit your style, size, and budget.
- You'll receive five curated pieces to try on from the comfort of your home. Shipping and returns are always free and NO subscription is required.
- Find hundreds of items under $75 from brands like Madewell, Free People, Nike, and many more.
- Purchase Gift Cards at StitchFix.com.
Casa Azul Tequila Soda
- Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a new premium canned tequila soda made with real tequila from Mexico that comes in four delicious flavors: Lime Margarita, Peach Mango, Strawberry Margarita, and Watermelon.
- 100 calories, less than one gram of carbs, and 5% alcohol makes it the perfect mix of what you love about hard seltzers and the real spirits and flavor of canned cocktails.
- It's $30 for an eight pack and you can find it on CasaAzulSpirits.com, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Total Wine & More.
Carolina Terrara 3-Pc. Good Girl Eau de Parfum Holiday Gift Set
- This three-piece perfume set features the sophisticated and daring Good Girl Eau de Parfum, inspired by Carolina Herrera’s unique vision of modern femininity.
- The fragrance has notes of jasmine, cocoa, tonka, almond, and coffee for an alluring and bold vibrancy, making it the perfect gift for any “Good Girl” on your list!
- You can find it at Macys.com and Macy’s Stores for $133.
ONE Crunch
- ONE Crunch Bars are packed with 12 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar, available in three indulgent flavors - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon French Toast, and Marshmallow Treat.
- The perfect snack during the hectic holiday season, a great stocking stuffer for the fitness/health enthusiast. Additionally, it is perfect for those looking for healthy swaps in 2023.
- It's $7.47 for a four-pack and you can find it at One1Brands.com, Walmart, Amazon, and Target.
Brightkins Surprise Party! Treat Puzzle
- This holiday season, entertain and educate our four-legged friends with Brightkins interactive pet training tools and fun treat puzzles!
- With the Surprise Party! Treat Puzzle, dogs of all ages can snack along as they figure out how to open these treat-filled presents - it’s a slow feeder and toy all-in-one.
- From our friends at Learning Resources, Brightkins is a new line of Pet Toys and Products designed to unlock our pet’s curiosity and give them the perfect holiday gifts!
- You can find it at Brightkins.com and Amazon for $19.99.
For more holiday gift ideas, visit JamieO.co.