Holiday Gifting and Entertaining Ideas

If you're stuck and can't seem to figure out what to get that special someone for Christmas, we've got some solutions!
Posted at 10:23 AM, Dec 12, 2022
Give the Gift of Stitch Fix

  • A Gift Card makes the perfect stocking stuffer and holiday experience to help friends and family discover new brands and styles with their own online personal stylist!
  • It’s a personalized online shopping experience that utilizes expert stylists and data to ensure you receive items that fit your style, size, and budget.
  • You'll receive five curated pieces to try on from the comfort of your home. Shipping and returns are always free and NO subscription is required.
  • Find hundreds of items under $75 from brands like Madewell, Free People, Nike, and many more.
  • Purchase Gift Cards at StitchFix.com.

Casa Azul Tequila Soda

  • Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a new premium canned tequila soda made with real tequila from Mexico that comes in four delicious flavors: Lime Margarita, Peach Mango, Strawberry Margarita, and Watermelon.
  • 100 calories, less than one gram of carbs, and 5% alcohol makes it the perfect mix of what you love about hard seltzers and the real spirits and flavor of canned cocktails.
  • It's $30 for an eight pack and you can find it on CasaAzulSpirits.com, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Total Wine & More.

Carolina Terrara 3-Pc. Good Girl Eau de Parfum Holiday Gift Set

  • This three-piece perfume set features the sophisticated and daring Good Girl Eau de Parfum, inspired by Carolina Herrera’s unique vision of modern femininity.
  • The fragrance has notes of jasmine, cocoa, tonka, almond, and coffee for an alluring and bold vibrancy, making it the perfect gift for any “Good Girl” on your list!
  • You can find it at Macys.com and Macy’s Stores for $133.

ONE Crunch

  • ONE Crunch Bars are packed with 12 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar, available in three indulgent flavors - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon French Toast, and Marshmallow Treat.
  • The perfect snack during the hectic holiday season, a great stocking stuffer for the fitness/health enthusiast. Additionally, it is perfect for those looking for healthy swaps in 2023.
  • It's $7.47 for a four-pack and you can find it at One1Brands.com, Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

Brightkins Surprise Party! Treat Puzzle

  • This holiday season, entertain and educate our four-legged friends with Brightkins interactive pet training tools and fun treat puzzles!
  • With the Surprise Party! Treat Puzzle, dogs of all ages can snack along as they figure out how to open these treat-filled presents - it’s a slow feeder and toy all-in-one.
  • From our friends at Learning Resources, Brightkins is a new line of Pet Toys and Products designed to unlock our pet’s curiosity and give them the perfect holiday gifts!
  • You can find it at Brightkins.com and Amazon for $19.99.

For more holiday gift ideas, visit JamieO.co.

