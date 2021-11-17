Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone with Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list.

The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky takes the reins on holiday hassles with the launch of The Glenlivet Holiday Concierge, a unique service dedicated to helping consumers ‘Seize the Season’, leaving tired traditions and unrealistic standards of seasonal perfection in the past.

Discover unique holiday cards from Minted, all designed by their community of 16,000 independent artists from around the world, who you support with every purchase.

Tranquility, America’s No. 1 weighted blanket, is the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday list this season. Find them online and in-store at Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Treat the beauty guru in your life with a pedicure basket filled with your favorite products like the Eucerin Advanced Repair Moisturizing Leg & Foot Foam.

Sponsored by Limor Media.