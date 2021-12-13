Holiday Gift Ideas & Entertaining Must-Haves

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some holiday gift ideas and entertaining must-haves this season!

1. A Shot of Extra Energy During the Hectic Holidays or as a Great Stocking Stuffer Idea

GUMMISHOT

Item Detail: Energy shot in a gummy, giving you a delicious and personalized option for added energy. Powerful, long-lasting, energy gummies made with real fruits and available in three flavors: Elderberry, Valencia Orange and Tropical. Each pouch of GummiShot features a simple label with ingredients you can read and contain three gummies that contain 75mg of natural caffeine each, which is roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee for one gummy and 225mg per pouch which is higher than other leading regular strength energy shots. Amazon, $9.97 for 3 Pack,

2. Spoil Him with a New Fragrance this Holiday Season

PACO RABANNE 2 PIECE PHANTOM EAU DE TOILETTE GIFT SET

Item Detail: Phantom, the new fragrance by Paco Rabanne is a futuristic fragrance combining luxury craftsmanship and new technology, featuring an interactive robot-shaped bottle. The bold scent has notes of creamy lavender, energizing lemon and sexy woody vanilla. The gift set includes a Full-Size Eau de Toilette Spray and Travel Size Spray. Macy.com, $128

3. Perfect Wine to Serve or Gift This Season

CUPCAKE VINEYARDS BUTTER KISSED CHARDONNAY

Item Detail: Cupcake’s Butterkissed Chardonnay is a buttery and decadent take on the timeless varietal. It’s rich and decadent and offers buttery notes with hints of vanilla, white peach and citrus zest. Cupcake Butterkissed Chardonnay will bring a little extra joy to all of your holiday entertaining moments – whether you’re planning a small at-home celebration, celebrating the season with all of your friends and family or looking for the perfect host gift. CupcakeVineyards.com, $11 or retailers nationwide.

4. Great Gift for Coffee Lovers

ROASTED WHISK

Item Detail: Roasted Whisk Gift Box Company offers customizable boxes for coffee lovers. Boxes contain mugs, coffee blends and espresso infused baked goods. A company you can feel good supporting, it was created during Covid quarantine with the owner’s mother who has dementia and her daughter who graduated high school in 2020. All the baked goods are homemade and the company brought three generations together to share their recipes and love with others. Try the Hug in a Mug Gift Box which includes your choice of coffee, mug and baked goods or the Calming Box which includes a soy hand poured candle of your choice – I love the espresso brownie candle. Or, the Holiday Cheer Box a fun box that includes a “Grinch This – Elf That” mug filled with Espresso Hot Chocolate Packets, Mini Snickerdoodles and Peppermint Caramel Espresso Popcorn. RoastedWhisk.com, $28 - $58

5. The perfect Spirit to Serve or Gift this Season

HAVANA CLUB ANEJO CLASICO AND HAVANA CLUB ANEJO BLANCO

Item Detail: You don’t have to travel to Cuba to enjoy The Real Havana Club Rum. The original family recipe created in Havana in 1934 is now distilled and uniquely double-aged in Puerto Rico under the same Caribbean sun. Havana Club ANEJO CLASICO is a dark rum, distilled and double-aged for up to three years, with notes of apricots and pineapples and oaky hints of almond and vanilla. Havana Club ANEJO BLANCO is a clear, medium-bodied rum distilled and double-aged for up to one year, with notes of pineapple and banana and hints of vanilla and oak. TheRealHavanaClub.com, Mercedes Liquor Store, Whiskey Willys, Amore Liquors $19.99 - $21.99

Jamie O’Donnell is an award-winning celebrity event planner, TV personality, lifestyle expert and designer with a focus on finding creative ways to inspire as well as solve event, home, entertaining, design and travel challenges. Jamie’s events have been featured on E! Entertainment News and in Glamour Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Martha Stewart Weddings, Grace Ormonde Wedding Style, The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report to name a few. Visit www.jamieo.co for more information.

