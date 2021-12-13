Watch
Holiday Gift Guide with Josh McBride

Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:18:48-05

The Holidays are right around the corner, and if you are still having trouble finding someone the perfect gift, fear not. Our friend, Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is joining us today to give us some great gift ideas!

Products featured in segment include:

1. Skillshare, Skillshare.com, APPLY CODE: JOSHBOGO

2. Big Feelings Pineapple- Learning Resources, Amazon.com

3. Vital Farms- VitalFarms.com

4. JCPenney Beauty- JCP In Store/JCP.com

5. Follow @JoshyMcB for Prizes every day!

Follow Josh on Instagram @JoshyMcB (Joshiee-Mick Bee) to enter to win his gift per day giveaway leading up to Christmas!

