Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday Gadget Guide

items.[0].videoTitle
Tech Gifts and Gadgets
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 11:51:43-05

We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season and this is when most shoppers are scouring the stores and searching online for the perfect tech gift! Need some gadget guidance? Tech Lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch runs through her top ideas for your techie gift list! From a smart health tracker to TV’s and smart home gadgets to toys, Carley’s has the insider guide to help!

Halo View
Pre-order on Amazon.com

VIZIO SmartCast TV & Sound bar
VIZIO.com

ecobee SmartCamera with voice control
ecobee.com

Magic in Motion Hair Glow Rapunzel
JAKKS.com

Purewash & C3-230 Bidet Seats
Kohler.com

TechGifts.TV

SMTSponsored in part by:
Amazon Halo, VIZIO, ecobee, JAKKS Pacific and Kohler Co.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com