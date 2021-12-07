Holiday Gadget Guide

We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season and this is when most shoppers are scouring the stores and searching online for the perfect tech gift! Need some gadget guidance? Tech Lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch runs through her top ideas for your techie gift list! From a smart health tracker to TV’s and smart home gadgets to toys, Carley’s has the insider guide to help!
Halo View
Pre-order on Amazon.com
VIZIO SmartCast TV & Sound bar
VIZIO.com
ecobee SmartCamera with voice control
ecobee.com
Magic in Motion Hair Glow Rapunzel
JAKKS.com
Purewash & C3-230 Bidet Seats
Kohler.com
