Holiday Entertaining Ideas with Megan Thomas Head

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with a few Holiday entertaining ideas.

Santa Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Holiday Beer is Coming to Town

-Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.

JURA E8 Piano Black / JURA.com

-Elevate your coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It brews 17 different specialties – from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato – always freshly ground, not capsuled. $2,399 for the E8 Piano Black / $2,499 for the E8 Chrome.

Sphera, plant-based boba pearls

-Sphera are plant-based boba pearls that will add a burst of flavor to any entree, dessert or cocktail! They are plant-based, vegan and gluten-free, and available in over a dozen flavors on Amazon.

Mizzenandmain.com

-Mizzen+Main are the makers of the best damn dress shirt. We are a performance clothing company that transformed menswear with the use of sweat-wicking, machine-washable, and ultra-comfortable performance fabric

