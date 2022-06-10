Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Hockey Heals 22: A Charity Event for Veterans

Warrior Hockey is raising money for charity
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:15:35-04

Veteran suicide. Twenty-two per day. What can be done?

Awareness leads to prevention.

The Tampa Warriors are excited to announce our second annual Hockey Heals 22 charity fundraising event. Hockey Heals is 22-hours of consecutive hockey games played to raise awareness for the 22 veteran suicides that occur every day. The teams for this amazing event will consist of Police, Fire/Rescue, First Responders, and local teams. Some local celebrities will also be there in support of Awareness and Prevention.

The Tampa Warriors organization provides healthy and productive opportunities for our veterans

The Hockey Heals 22 event takes place June 10-11. 22 hours of consecutive hockey games at the AdventHealth Ice Center in Wesley Chapel. For more information, go to tampawarriors.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com