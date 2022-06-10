Hockey Heals 22: A Charity Event for Veterans

Veteran suicide. Twenty-two per day. What can be done?

Awareness leads to prevention.

The Tampa Warriors are excited to announce our second annual Hockey Heals 22 charity fundraising event. Hockey Heals is 22-hours of consecutive hockey games played to raise awareness for the 22 veteran suicides that occur every day. The teams for this amazing event will consist of Police, Fire/Rescue, First Responders, and local teams. Some local celebrities will also be there in support of Awareness and Prevention.

The Tampa Warriors organization provides healthy and productive opportunities for our veterans

The Hockey Heals 22 event takes place June 10-11. 22 hours of consecutive hockey games at the AdventHealth Ice Center in Wesley Chapel. For more information, go to tampawarriors.com.