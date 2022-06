Hits! The Musical is a new nationally touring show which will comprise the best males and females ages 8-21 in the country. The show has already booked 50 shows from March 1st 20203 -May 1st 2023. We are holding open casting calls this summer Nationally. Registration is now open! Auditions will kick off in Tampa bay on June 4th.

Tampa auditions are on Saturday, June 4th at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore

700 N. Westshore Blvd

Register at thehitstour.com