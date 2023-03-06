Historic Tampa Theatre Hosting WineFest & Oscars Watch Party This Weekend

Any nonprofit organization can do one major fundraiser in a weekend... so the historic Tampa Theatre is doing TWO! This weekend, the nonprofit movie palace is hosting its 20th annual WineFest event on Friday and Saturday, and this year's theme with a movie twist is "Forrest Grape." Then, on Sunday, they'll roll out the red carpet for the 24th annual Hollywood Awards Night OSCAR watch party.

The WineFest Tasting event on Friday night features snacks and samples from locally owned, independent restaurants all over the Bay area and dozens of wines to try. Cru Cellars has been participating in the Tasting for nearly a decade and curates a new taste experience for each event. This year, their new Small Giant restaurant concept will make its WineFest debut.

Then on Saturday evening, the Theatre's epic auditorium is transformed into Tampa's most exclusive dining room, thanks to a deck built over the majority of the seats on the ground floor. The multi-course Wine Pairing is a collaborative effort between Mise en Place and Metropolitan Ministries’ Culinary and Hospitality teams. Both evenings feature auctions, and anyone - not just those attending - can participate in the silent auction by shopping and bidding online.

But we're not done yet! Sunday evening is Hollywood's biggest night of the year, and we bring the party to Franklin Street with our annual Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception and OSCAR watch party on the big screen. Guests are invited to take a limo ride around the block, walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi, predict the winners, compete for prizes, and enjoy free popcorn and soda all evening.

For more information on all of the festivities, visit TampaTheatre.org.