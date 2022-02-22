Historic Hyde Park Home Tour

This is the 20th anniversary of the HHPNA Home Tour. Attendees stroll around Hyde Park and enjoy one of Tampa’s original neighborhoods, where renovated and restored homes date back to the early 1900’s. Guests enjoy music and delicious food/beverages from local restaurants. The Home Tour is the major fundraiser for our neighborhood and has helped to fund many major preservation, beautification, and maintenance projects in our community.

This year’s tour features a walking tour of historic Dobyville – Tampa’s historic Black community at the turn of the 20th century. It will also include a stop at the Doby family home. Though much has been lost to development, a significant portions remains and we are working to protect and preserve it. The tour will be led by Rodney Kite-Powell, author and curator at the Tampa Bay History Center.

To join this year’s tour, go to HHPNA.com and visit the Home Tour page. We hope to see everyone on Saturday, March 5, which should be a beautiful day to be outside and enjoy one of Tampa’s most beautiful and historic neighborhoods.

