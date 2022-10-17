Hispanic Man & Woman of the Year Gala Happening This Friday

Tampa Hispanic Heritage is presenting the 34th annual Hispanic Man and Woman of the Year Gala this Friday, October 21 at Armature Works.

The Gala is one of Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc.’s signature events held during Hispanic Heritage Month, bringing people in the Tampa Bay area together to celebrate the region’s rich Hispanic heritage while simultaneously raising funds for higher education scholarships for deserving Hispanic students.

The Hispanic Woman and Man of the Year Award is a lifetime achievement award that honors Hispanics who have contributed significantly to the success of our community. These Hispanic women and men have excelled in their endeavors to advance, promote, maintain and enhance the Hispanic heritage and, by their outstanding contributions, have improved the quality of life for Hispanics in the Tampa Bay area.

Tickets are still available and proceeds will go toward scholarships for first-generation Latino students at HCC and USF.

For more information, head to TampaHispanic.org/Event-Details.