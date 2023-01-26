Hill’s Pet Nutrition on a Mission to End Pet Obesity, Tips to Help Your Pet Lose Weight

There’s a weight problem in America and it isn’t just affecting humans.

Would it surprise you to know that more than half of dogs and 60 percent of cats are classified as clinically overweight, but 90 percent of pet parents with an overweight pet don’t realize it.

With the New Year in full swing, many of us started have started a journey to ensure our health and wellness is our top priority. We know that eating properly and maintaining a healthy weight is key to our overall well-being. Well, the same holds true for our beloved pets.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition, is on a mission to help end pet obesity. They're teaming with Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson, stars of the Nat Geo show "Critter Fixers: Country Vets," for its annual End Pet Obesity campaign. It was created to help pet parents understand obesity and understand the actions needed to best maintain their pet’s health by providing education, free tools, and resources.

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson join us to talk about the concerning trends they're seeing in pet health, what obesity can mean for a pet, ways pet parents can best assess if their pet is overweight, and tips for weight loss and maintenance.

For more information, visit EndPetObesity.com.