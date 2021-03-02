Menu

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Highlighting the Importance of Mental Health

The Importance of Mental Health
Posted at 9:21 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 09:21:42-05

Suddenly, mental health has become everyone’s problem. Just as our anemic public healthcare system left us unprepared for the pandemic, the US was even less prepared for a mental health crisis that’s now afflicting half of all Americans. The nation’s 14 top mental health advocacy groups and professional organizations have mustered their combined expertise & resources, guiding the Biden administration on how to transform a broken mental health care system and get Americans the care they need now!

We sit down with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) Spokespersons: Former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy (D-RI), who has been a mental health advocate his entire life and triumphed in his personal battle with substance abuse, and Paul Gionfriddo, whose adult son recently died as a consequence of serious mental illness. They explain why mental health is so important and needs to be prioritized in the United States.

National Suicide Prevention Line: 800-273-8255

Website: https://wellbeingtrust.org/news/unifiedvision/

