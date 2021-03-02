Highlighting the Importance of Mental Health

Suddenly, mental health has become everyone’s problem. Just as our anemic public healthcare system left us unprepared for the pandemic, the US was even less prepared for a mental health crisis that’s now afflicting half of all Americans. The nation’s 14 top mental health advocacy groups and professional organizations have mustered their combined expertise & resources, guiding the Biden administration on how to transform a broken mental health care system and get Americans the care they need now!

We sit down with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) Spokespersons: Former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy (D-RI), who has been a mental health advocate his entire life and triumphed in his personal battle with substance abuse, and Paul Gionfriddo, whose adult son recently died as a consequence of serious mental illness. They explain why mental health is so important and needs to be prioritized in the United States.

National Suicide Prevention Line: 800-273-8255

Website: https://wellbeingtrust.org/news/unifiedvision/