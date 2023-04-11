Highlighting Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful This National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month, and as we get closer to Earth Day on April 22, we're highlighting Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful!

They work with more than 16,000 volunteers per year who want to give back to their community to help clean up. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful provides free cleanup supplies for all volunteer projects no matter how big or small project.

Their third annual Great Port Cleanup is coming up on Friday, April 21 from 9-11 am. You can get involved at three separate locations - McKay Bay Nature Park, Desoto Park, and the Davis Island Boat Ramp. You can register for this event at KeepTampaBayBeautiful.org. Last year, volunteers removed more than 37,400 pounds of litter and debris from our local waters.

In addition to cleanup events in our community, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful also provides educational opportunities to schools, businesses, and community groups free of charge on topics related to environmental stewardship. They also have one acre of land in the Florida State Fair Grounds where they give tours and discuss how to grow your own food in different ways so you can become more sustainable at home.

For more information about Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and all of the amazing programs they offer, visit KeepTampaBayBeautiful.org.