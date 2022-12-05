Highball Cocktail Competition Happening This Week

Who makes the best highball cocktail in Tampa Bay? You decide at the Highball Cocktail Competition, coming up this week!

You can sample your way around more than a dozen unique highballs created with Haku Vodka, Sipsmith Gin, Suntory Whisky Toki, or Tres Generaciones Tequila crafted by Tampa Bay's top mixologists.

Vote for your favorite in each spirit category and help select an overall winner to be named Tampa Bay’s Best Highball. Plus, enjoy live music and entertainment, local bites, and more!

The Highball Cocktail Competition is Thursday, December 8 at Nova 535 in St. Pete. For more information, visit HighballTampaBay.com.